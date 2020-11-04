Wishlist App UI/UX Design

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

How ya doin, guys? We are happy to show you our new shot - a design for a Wishlist app. The most awesome thing is that the app has all marketplaces in the same place.



🌞 On the left screen there is a list of shops, and a product card on the right screen. We decided to use black and white palette, so as not to distract the user from finding products and stores, and the orange one for a bright accent. Orange is a warm and pleasant colour associating with energy and happiness.



🧚🏻‍♀️ You can search for a product, not jumping from one marketplace app to another many times.



💁🏼‍♀️ It's super easy and cool to do your shopping online and much cooler having all the stores you need in the single app!

Created by Purrweb team

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:

- raise $400k as capital for startup

- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet

- reboot a Real Estate startup

- help newbies jump into investing

- conquer the chef freelance market

- simplify the life of event organizers

And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜