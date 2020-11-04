XScoder

iOS 14 Doodle Icons

XScoder
XScoder
  • Save
iOS 14 Doodle Icons ios app design ios14 ios app ios14icons ios14homescreen branding app icon vector logo illustration art ios mobile app design
Download color palette

Brand new icon-set for iOS 14 iPhones, doodle background.

[FOLLOW ME]
GumRoad: https://gumroad.com/xscoderdev
Twitter: https://twitter.com/xscoder
Instagram: https://instagram.com/xscoder
GitHub: https://github.com/xscoder1
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCh5_HwfoBRBegneSkiuDHmA

XScoder
XScoder

More by XScoder

View profile
    • Like