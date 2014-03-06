Joe Horacek

Batter Up!

Batter Up! typography type illustration baseball sports joe horacek batter up hand drawn
Do you smell that? It's Baseball!

I’ve had a tremendous opportunity to help illustrate a shirt design for a rad project. To say the least. Should be fun to see how it pans out.

