Nargis Akhter

W letter logo

Nargis Akhter
Nargis Akhter
Hire Me
  • Save
W letter logo logo trends 2020 typography popular design agency logo w letter logo dribbble best shot monogram minimalist logo logo concept logo collection logotype gradient colorful vector ux lettermark branding app icon abstract logo
Download color palette

Hello There,
Here is my new letter logo with W.Hope you'll like this,if you need my services,please contact me on:
nargisakhter368@gmail.com
Thank you.

Nargis Akhter
Nargis Akhter
Hello! I'm Freelance Logo & Brand Identity Designer
Hire Me

More by Nargis Akhter

View profile
    • Like