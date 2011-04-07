Calvin Sun

Back to Ukraine

Back to Ukraine
Will be heading back to Ukraine this year to serve at House of Mercy (children centre/orphanage). Digging through my photos (c 2009) to use as assets for promo.

Apr 7, 2011
