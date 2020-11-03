UI ❘ Online Education Site

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
This time I had the opportunity to play with this colorful brand in order to enhance their site.
I didn´t make the illustrations, but boy I wish I did, because they are pretty cool.
I worked along an awesome partner to make this site come alive and had a lot of fun.
Saddly, I can´t find ways of showing you all the fun I had, but hey, here´s a shot.