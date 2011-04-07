Laura Kalbag

iPhone App Audiobook List

Laura Kalbag
Laura Kalbag
  • Save
iPhone App Audiobook List list iphone app stats
Download color palette

I've just added in stats to this list to tell the user how far through the (audio)book they are, and how much it's cached (preloaded.) Also using colour to indicate the amount preloaded.

Is it clear enough? I'm most worried about overcrowding the list...

View all tags
Posted on Apr 7, 2011
Laura Kalbag
Laura Kalbag

More by Laura Kalbag

View profile
    • Like