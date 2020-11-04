A first look at Narrative BI

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hey Dribbble!
We’re a small team of Narrative BI, a young startup in the field of business intelligence, based in California with team members all around the world.
With Narrative BI you can empower all your employees with automatic and personalized data insights! No technical support and training are needed.
Join the private beta of Narrative BI now.
We are delighted to join the Dribbble community to share our product and marketing designs. Follow Narrative BI on Dribbble to see more upcoming shots in the future.
P.S. If you want to skip the line and try Narrative BI now, you can fill the form here.
