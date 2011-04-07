Michael Alexander

Manusia Lawan Anjing

Manusia Lawan Anjing
"Manusia Lawan Anjing" is an Indonesian word for "Human vs. Dogs".
I made this poster for my friend's theatrical art performance in Indonesia.

Posted on Apr 7, 2011
