Acqua di Gioia Microsite Preview #2

As I promised in my previous shot, here is another shot from my latest project - Acqua di Gioia microsite which I’m making just for fun. This is a perspective preview of 3 blocks (the whole one page is made out of 6 blocks) and you can see a piece of introduction text which is right under the first (video) block, then the whole block with reviews and top part of products block.
Update: I just wrote a new post to Medium.com about the whole process I used during this project - https://medium.com/p/53136311dbde