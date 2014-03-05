Ales Nesetril

Acqua di Gioia Microsite Preview #2

Acqua di Gioia Microsite Preview #2 perspective web design blocks acqua di gioia armani dark perfume fragrance products reviews stars arrows
As I promised in my previous shot, here is another shot from my latest project - Acqua di Gioia microsite which I’m making just for fun. This is a perspective preview of 3 blocks (the whole one page is made out of 6 blocks) and you can see a piece of introduction text which is right under the first (video) block, then the whole block with reviews and top part of products block.

Update: I just wrote a new post to Medium.com about the whole process I used during this project - https://medium.com/p/53136311dbde

Rebound of
Acqua di Gioia Microsite Preview #1
