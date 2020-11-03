Food Delivery App Design

Trending designs to inspire you
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Howdy, guys? We’re happy to show you our recent design: this is an app for ordering food in restaurants! 👋
🍔 On the first screen you can see a list of meals. There’s a meal category, weight and price on every card. Here users can also choose a restaurant. The second screen shows the announcement of a new meal. Users can see its description, price and Call-To-Action button. The third screen shows order information: order number, status and a list of ordered meals.
🌚 We chose the dark theme to make the app comfortable to use any time of day.
💳 This app allows users to order food with one click –– no terminals and long waiting lines. Users can pay their orders with Apple Pay or Google Pay.
Press L if you like our design and share feedback!
Created by Sergey Martyn
PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜
