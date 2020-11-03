Purrweb UI

Food Delivery App Design

Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
Hire Us
  • Save
Food Delivery App Design list order burger meal menu food delivery app food delivery delivery food mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Food Delivery App Design list order burger meal menu food delivery app food delivery delivery food mobile ux ui purrweb design app
Download color palette
  1. Shot.png
  2. Tools.png
  3. CTA.mp4

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Howdy, guys? We’re happy to show you our recent design: this is an app for ordering food in restaurants! 👋

🍔 On the first screen you can see a list of meals. There’s a meal category, weight and price on every card. Here users can also choose a restaurant. The second screen shows the announcement of a new meal. Users can see its description, price and Call-To-Action button. The third screen shows order information: order number, status and a list of ordered meals.

🌚 We chose the dark theme to make the app comfortable to use any time of day.

💳 This app allows users to order food with one click –– no terminals and long waiting lines. Users can pay their orders with Apple Pay or Google Pay.

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

Created by Sergey Martyn

PS We know to utilize UI/UX design to make users fall in love with a product. Check out how we used our skills to:
- raise $400k as capital for startup
- streamline cryptocurrency e-wallet
- reboot a Real Estate startup
- help newbies jump into investing
- conquer the chef freelance market
- simplify the life of event organizers
And that's not all — you can find more case studies in our Blog! 💜

242c9441ed553a460f6c9bcaf6e2e87e
Rebound of
Custom Kitchen Design Ideas
By Cuberto
Purrweb UI
Purrweb UI
We Design Mindful Interfaces for Web & Mobile
Hire Us

More by Purrweb UI

View profile
    • Like