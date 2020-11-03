Fabiano Daudt

Home Doctor - App ux writing google material design android app material design design healthcare health care clinical information architecture ux ui aplication app design app
Working on the design of an app to help home nurses to manage their activities with their patients and keeping the company informed of activities and needs in real time.

