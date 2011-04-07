Rachelle Letain

Have Hope.

Have Hope.
Doodled this in my sketchbook after reading an article (http://www.cbc.ca/news/technology/story/2011/03/24/porpoise-stranded.html) about how Japanese rescue workers compassionately dealt with a finless porpoise that was stranded inland after the tsunami.

More on the sketch here: http://www.flickr.com/photos/rachleta/5598481132/

Posted on Apr 7, 2011
