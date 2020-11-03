WestFox logo Design

Logo design for "westfox.in". "westfox.in" is a web design and development company.

Dear Creative People,

If you like my design, please don't forget to like, share, and comment. Your constructive comments will help make my work better. And please follow me on #Dribbble.

CONTACT WITH ME FOR FREELANCE WORKS:

-----------------------------------------------------------

E-mail: jzdesigner2020@gmail.com

Skype: mamun1977 (Ahmed Ziaus Salam)

Hire me on Upwork: https://www.upwork.com/freelancers/~012228142487e77bee

Or

Hire me on Fiverr:

https://www.fiverr.com/share/8vr2xo