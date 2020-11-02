Concept Website / Proposal

Challenge:

Created a Concept Homepage to set the stage for the design direction of HouseStay to motivate the Stakeholders to move forward in working with the agency.

Services:

Updated Aesthetic: Modern visual design with a playful look and feel.

Improved how the story is told: Information Architecture

Applied best practices to improve the clarity and purpose of the site.

Outcome:

They enjoyed our collaboration and loved my design.

Happy to report that we continued onto the next steps of redesigning their site.

Tools Used:

Pen & Paper • Whiteboard & Markers • G Suite • Trello • Adobe XD • Goto Meeting