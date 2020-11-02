Sarah Ivey

Concept Website / Proposal

Challenge:
Created a Concept Homepage to set the stage for the design direction of HouseStay to motivate the Stakeholders to move forward in working with the agency.

Services:
Updated Aesthetic: Modern visual design with a playful look and feel.
Improved how the story is told: Information Architecture
Applied best practices to improve the clarity and purpose of the site.

Outcome:
They enjoyed our collaboration and loved my design.
Happy to report that we continued onto the next steps of redesigning their site.

Tools Used:
Pen & Paper • Whiteboard & Markers • G Suite • Trello • Adobe XD • Goto Meeting

Posted on Nov 2, 2020
