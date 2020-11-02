Alisa Vu

Adapt: Why Success Always Starts with Failure

Alisa Vu
Alisa Vu
  • Save
Adapt: Why Success Always Starts with Failure visual alisa vu failure adapt success adaptive girl illustration art art character artwork illustration
Download color palette

My artwork for the book cover: "Adapt: Why Success Always Starts with Failure"

Alisa Vu
Alisa Vu

More by Alisa Vu

View profile
    • Like