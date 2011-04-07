Katharina Hermann

I.f.S. — content box w/ thumbnail-links (v2)

Katharina Hermann
Katharina Hermann
  • Save
I.f.S. — content box w/ thumbnail-links (v2) content box solar office links thumbnails
Download color palette

As you can see, I made the content box bigger in its width. It is now doubled and so there is more space for the thumbnails, which are now bigger and better to go with.

Tomorrow is the presentation of this thingy, I hope my docent likes it.

42ea80640de1edca9e7704724b56768c
Rebound of
Ingenieurbüro f. Solartechnik — content box w/ thumbnail-links
By Katharina Hermann
View all tags
Posted on Apr 7, 2011
Katharina Hermann
Katharina Hermann

More by Katharina Hermann

View profile
    • Like