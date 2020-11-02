Kyle Foreman

Rejected Professional Streamer Branding/logo

Rejected Professional Streamer Branding/logo portrait minimal app typography vector illustration logo branding gaming streamer twitch
A rejected concept/direction for the professional gamer and twitch streamer SuperEvan. Collaboration with colleague.

