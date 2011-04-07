Logo Rebound

Joe Hunter

Here is the finalized version of my logo.

I like that it's nice and simple. I did like the birds also but when it came to using them elsewhere as graphic elements it started to feel forced. Plus they never had a real meaning to me, they were just visually appealing.

My new site is up! Stop over and take a look so you can see my logo in context: www.josephhunter.net

Thanks again for the feedback!

