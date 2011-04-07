Agustín Linenberg

Infography about a Graphic Design book

Agustín Linenberg
Agustín Linenberg
  • Save
Infography about a Graphic Design book history infography infograph visual graphic design diseño gráfico data visualization
Download color palette

Infography about the history of Graphic Design based on a book

Agustín Linenberg
Agustín Linenberg
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Agustín Linenberg

View profile
    • Like