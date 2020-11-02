Powerbank Rental App

The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello, friends! This is how we designed an app that helps you rent a powerbank 🤟

🔋 On the first screen there’s a map with locations of places where users can rent a powerbank. The second screen shows the working hours of a particular place and the number of available powerbanks. Here users can scan QR codes to charge their device and set a route to the chosen place.

🌱 The primary color is bright green because it symbolizes energy. Green is also a color of rebirth and renewal –– it restores depleted energy.

📲 This app helps users rent a powerbank and charge their devices on the go.

Created by Purrweb Team

Press L if you like our design and share feedback!

We share experience in designing interfaces for healthcare startups 🏥, give insights into developing an app for pet owners 🐈, and reveal the secrets of coming up with a competitor to famous services 🤩

Keep in touch and check out our recent news 💜