Powerbank Rental App
Powerbank Rental App illustration onboarding search location map charger power bank rental rent powerbank startup mvp online react native mobile ux ui purrweb design app
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website

Hello, friends! This is how we designed an app that helps you rent a powerbank 🤟

🔋 On the first screen there’s a map with locations of places where users can rent a powerbank. The second screen shows the working hours of a particular place and the number of available powerbanks. Here users can scan QR codes to charge their device and set a route to the chosen place.

🌱 The primary color is bright green because it symbolizes energy. Green is also a color of rebirth and renewal –– it restores depleted energy.

📲 This app helps users rent a powerbank and charge their devices on the go.

