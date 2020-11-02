Powerbank Rental App

🎟️ Creatives, last chance! Get tickets to our Analytics & Authenticity on Instagram Dribbble Workshop with Sophia Chang on 6/24. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
The team is available for new projects! Drop us a line: hello@purrweb.com | WhatsApp | Website
Hello, friends! This is how we designed an app that helps you rent a powerbank 🤟
🔋 On the first screen there’s a map with locations of places where users can rent a powerbank. The second screen shows the working hours of a particular place and the number of available powerbanks. Here users can scan QR codes to charge their device and set a route to the chosen place.
🌱 The primary color is bright green because it symbolizes energy. Green is also a color of rebirth and renewal –– it restores depleted energy.
📲 This app helps users rent a powerbank and charge their devices on the go.
Created by Purrweb Team
