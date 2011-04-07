Emily Waggoner

Landing Page

Emily Waggoner
Emily Waggoner
  • Save
Landing Page gotham landing page grey yellow input fields trophy
Download color palette

Working on a landing page for a client whose app we'll be starting soon. Not totally set on the input fields and button being on one line.

View all tags
Posted on Apr 7, 2011
Emily Waggoner
Emily Waggoner

More by Emily Waggoner

View profile
    • Like