Never thought that something like a window could be so interesting. They say so much about a place, its culture, people and what not.
Recently due to the pandemic things came to a halt, people got socially distant, but never lost touch...
But now after all these months, looks like things are getting a bit better and the shut windows are reopening to the world outside.
Hopefully it won't be long, when we all can come out of our houses, and enjoy the days as it used to be earlier.

