Alan Horne

User Interface

Alan Horne
Alan Horne
  • Save
User Interface
Download color palette

Trying to create a user interface for a Sales person to have on their desktop. Originally it had dark blue on the sides, but they wanted it brightened up. I think all the white clashes?

Larger view - http://forr.st/~Lig

Posted on Apr 7, 2011
Alan Horne
Alan Horne

More by Alan Horne

View profile
    • Like