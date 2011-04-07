Tea App for iPhone Released!

🎟️Designers, last chance! Learn how to design for accessibility with Cat Noone & the Stark team in our next live & interactive Crash Course! Get tickets now. 🎟️
Well it's been a fun ride. I've worked on the Tea App design for several months now, and it's almost sad to see it all "end". I thought I would save the app icon as the final shot! Spent a lot of time on this icon. We have just launched Tea on the app store this morning. You can download it here:
http://bit.ly/teaforiphone
As most of you probably know, I was responsible for all of the UI/Icon/Web design for the app. It was an amazing experience, not only seeing my design come to life, but to work with a developer (@siglesias) who shared the same passion that I did for creating an amazing and quality app.
Be sure to check out the app and also the website here: http://teaapp.com (Still making some tweaks to the website.)
Thanks again for all the critique and feedback you guys have given. It's taken many sleepless nights, but heres to many more in my future!
You can get in touch with me on twitter @mactyler
Please help us spread the word!