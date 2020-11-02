Cycling App (UI Kit)

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Screens from Glide UI Kit. The UI kit contains various screens such as log in, sign up, feed, statistics, profile, record a ride, explore rides etc. The kit has an extensive component library. Type hierarchy and colour palette are set in the style guide.