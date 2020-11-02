Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Good for Sale
Mrinal

Cycling App (UI Kit)

Mrinal
Mrinal
Hire Me
  • Save
Cycling App (UI Kit) visual design cards fitness template uikit iphone app uidesign statistics ui

Glide : Cycling App (UI Kit)

Price
$22
Buy now
Available on UI8
Good for sale
Glide : Cycling App (UI Kit)
Download color palette

Glide : Cycling App (UI Kit)

Price
$22
Buy now
Available on UI8
Good for sale
Glide : Cycling App (UI Kit)

Screens from Glide UI Kit. The UI kit contains various screens such as log in, sign up, feed, statistics, profile, record a ride, explore rides etc. The kit has an extensive component library. Type hierarchy and colour palette are set in the style guide.

View all tags
Posted on Nov 2, 2020
Mrinal
Mrinal
Interaction Designer // Available For Work
Hire Me

More by Mrinal

View profile
    • Like