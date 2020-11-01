Reza Pratama

GoEvents App

Hey everyone! 🏀

Here is my next exploration about GoEvents App. It's simple apps for you to find the nearest events around your location. The apps has many categories of events to choose, so you can choose anything you want and see the events details!
Thank you!
