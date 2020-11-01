Trending designs to inspire you
Hey everyone! 🏀
Here is my next exploration about GoEvents App. It's simple apps for you to find the nearest events around your location. The apps has many categories of events to choose, so you can choose anything you want and see the events details!
.
What do you think guys? Press "L" if you like it ❤️
.
Let me know about this one and your feedback is really important for me :)
.
.
Thank you!
===================
Get in touch with me.
email : rzaapratama@gmail.com
instagram : @rzaapratama