Kaeley Lenard

DailyUI 024 - Boarding Pass

Kaeley Lenard
Kaeley Lenard
  • Save
DailyUI 024 - Boarding Pass mobile design ui design ticket flight booking flight search boarding pass dailyui 024 dailyui adobe xd
Download color palette

✏️ DailyUI 024

Pass colors could represent different seating areas ✈️

Kaeley Lenard
Kaeley Lenard

More by Kaeley Lenard

View profile
    • Like