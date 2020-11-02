Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Bank Wallet App Design

Bank Wallet App Design wallet bank app vector minimal ios uxdesign uidesign ux ui mobile typography application app colors concept dailyui design illustration
Hey what's up?
My design today 👉 Bank Wallet App Concept

I'am available for your new projects
Email

Hope you like it 🧡
Press "L" on your keyboard.

Get in touch:
Instagram | Behance

