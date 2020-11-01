Carolina Araujo

[Graphic Design] Stickers

brochure design brochure graphic branding design
Hello! This is my first shot on Dribble and I'm so excited about sharing my work here with you guys!

Well, the briefing for these stickers was: Something cool and with lots of entertainment/memes references to be distributed at Game Developers Conference a.k.a GDC 2020.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the conference was canceled and they weren't shared with the world! However, I'm sure they'll have their spotlight someday.

Posted on Nov 1, 2020
