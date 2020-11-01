[Graphic Design] Stickers

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello! This is my first shot on Dribble and I'm so excited about sharing my work here with you guys!
Well, the briefing for these stickers was: Something cool and with lots of entertainment/memes references to be distributed at Game Developers Conference a.k.a GDC 2020.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, the conference was canceled and they weren't shared with the world! However, I'm sure they'll have their spotlight someday.
Follow me on Behance: https://www.behance.net/itscarolina
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/itscarolinaaraujo/