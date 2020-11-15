Đorđe Vukojević

Palmira Fest | Cover

Palmira Fest | Cover visual identity brand art illustration vector logo branding mark photoshop design logo design
Palmira Fest logo combined with vivid pink clouds photography to be the official first cover/poster announcing new music festival.

