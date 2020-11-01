Guga Gaprindashvili

My design for Smol Teddy

My design for Smol Teddy hoodies hoodie clothing clothes design teddy


Not long ago I made new design for TeddyFresh, I hope they like it and hopefully decide to buy but meanwhile any kind of feedback would be highly appreciated.

Posted on Nov 1, 2020
