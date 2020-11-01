Guga Gaprindashvili

Gaming Application

Hey everyone, my first fully finished app design.
I'm open to work and ready for any challenge gaprindashviliguga@gmail.com

More about app:
This application will connect to almost any game, and when it's connected any one of your friends can watch you with any device from anywhere, I've had situations where I wasn't able to play but my friends were in party playing Dota 2, and I thought ''wouldn't it be so cool if I could watch them play with my phone?'' and my idea was born. :)

Feedback would be appreciated <3

