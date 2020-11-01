Gaming Application

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hey everyone, my first fully finished app design.
I'm open to work and ready for any challenge gaprindashviliguga@gmail.com
More about app:
This application will connect to almost any game, and when it's connected any one of your friends can watch you with any device from anywhere, I've had situations where I wasn't able to play but my friends were in party playing Dota 2, and I thought ''wouldn't it be so cool if I could watch them play with my phone?'' and my idea was born. :)
Feedback would be appreciated <3