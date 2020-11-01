Hasanur Mamun

Tutor App UI

Hasanur Mamun
Hasanur Mamun
  • Save
Tutor App UI design ux design ux ui typography product design minimal application app design app
Download color palette

Hey Guys,

Here I am going to design a mobile application design project.

This shot is about Based on online research and my understanding, I make this "Tutor app concept".

Tools used
• Figma

Share your thoughts and love "L".

I'm available for Hire
Part-time (Remote), Contract, or Project base.
Email me: hasanurmamun@gmail.com

Thanks
Hasanur Mamun

Hasanur Mamun
Hasanur Mamun

More by Hasanur Mamun

View profile
    • Like