Anron Icons: 1150+ Editable Icons for Figma & IconJar

Fully customizable icon pack for professional web and mobile interfaces. Easily change the path, stroke weight, or corner radius of any icon in seconds. Without Adobe, right inside Figma.

1350+ icons in 3 styles are upcoming!

– Made in Figma from scratch & with love

– Free updates with new icons styles

– 18 categories

– Line & filled style, works great in pair

– Icon size: 24px

– Stroke weight: 1.5px

– Fully editable

– Smooth corners

– Quick search via Figma

– Quick search via IconJar

Find out more about the features, watch the full preview, and try the free demo on the Gumroad!