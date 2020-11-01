Good for Sale
Anton Lapko

Anron Icons: 1150+ Editable Icons for Figma & IconJar

Anton Lapko
Anton Lapko
Hire Me
  • Save
Anron Icons: 1150+ Editable Icons for Figma & IconJar iconpack iconset iconography system library iconjar figma mobile design web app filled linear line icon pack icon set icons ux ui

Anron Icons | 2,300+ super flexible Linear, Filled, Duotone, Duocolor icons for Figma & IconJar

Price
$48
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Anron Icons | 2,300+ super flexible Linear, Filled, Duotone, Duocolor icons for Figma & IconJar
Download color palette

Anron Icons | 2,300+ super flexible Linear, Filled, Duotone, Duocolor icons for Figma & IconJar

Price
$48
Buy now
Available on gum.co
Good for sale
Anron Icons | 2,300+ super flexible Linear, Filled, Duotone, Duocolor icons for Figma & IconJar

Fully customizable icon pack for professional web and mobile interfaces. Easily change the path, stroke weight, or corner radius of any icon in seconds. Without Adobe, right inside Figma.

1350+ icons in 3 styles are upcoming!

Made in Figma from scratch & with love
– Free updates with new icons styles
– 18 categories
– Line & filled style, works great in pair
– Icon size: 24px
– Stroke weight: 1.5px
– Fully editable
– Smooth corners
– Quick search via Figma
– Quick search via IconJar

Find out more about the features, watch the full preview, and try the free demo on the Gumroad!

Anton Lapko
Anton Lapko
Crafting constistent and clean interfaces
Hire Me

More by Anton Lapko

View profile
    • Like