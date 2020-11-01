Robin Singh

Learn Typing

Robin Singh
Robin Singh
  • Save
Learn Typing ux app figma adobexd vector icon ui typography illustrator colorscheme design
Download color palette

Prototyping Tutorial for the Design : https://youtu.be/mLy56Y3nCSI

View all tags
Posted on Nov 1, 2020
Robin Singh
Robin Singh

More by Robin Singh

View profile
    • Like