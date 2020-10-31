Les Salons Artistiques

ART SHOW. Moderators: Sylvie Roche and Dmitry Rasul-Kareev. Musicians, dancers, painters are invited to talk about their creativity in a relaxed atmosphere.

Inspired by motives of Pythagoras and Picasso.

ХУДОЖЕСТВЕННЫЕ ШОУ. Ведущие: Сильви Рош и Дмитрий Расуль-Кареев. Приглашаются музыканты, артисты балета и хип хопа, художники чтобы поговорить о творчестве в свободной обстановке.

Надиктовано мотивами Пифагора и Пикассо.