Les Salons Artistiques sign деос деодамус лого typography lettering logotype deodamus logo deos
ART SHOW. Moderators: Sylvie Roche and Dmitry Rasul-Kareev. Musicians, dancers, painters are invited to talk about their creativity in a relaxed atmosphere.
Inspired by motives of Pythagoras and Picasso.
ХУДОЖЕСТВЕННЫЕ ШОУ. Ведущие: Сильви Рош и Дмитрий Расуль-Кареев. Приглашаются музыканты, артисты балета и хип хопа, художники чтобы поговорить о творчестве в свободной обстановке.

Надиктовано мотивами Пифагора и Пикассо.

