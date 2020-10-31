Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
FARUK AHMED

Corporate Business Card

FARUK AHMED
FARUK AHMED
  • Save
Corporate Business Card corporate design creative agency dark mode graphic design premium design round corners vertical business card both side design creative business card business cards colorful business card modern business card print design business card
Corporate Business Card corporate design creative agency dark mode graphic design premium design round corners vertical business card both side design creative business card business cards colorful business card modern business card print design business card
Corporate Business Card corporate design creative agency dark mode graphic design premium design round corners vertical business card both side design creative business card business cards colorful business card modern business card print design business card
Download color palette
  1. Preview-2.jpg
  2. Preview-6.jpg
  3. Preview-7.jpg

Corporate Business Card

Full preview here: Behance
Download from: Graphicriver

---------------------------------
Envato Portfolio:
GraphicRiver: PriyoDesign
ThemeForest: PriyoDesign
---------------------------------

Have any project?
I am available for Freelance hire

Email: dydcolorart@gmail.com
Skype: fainbox

Portfolio | PriyoDesign | Behance | Facebook | Twitter

FARUK AHMED
FARUK AHMED
Working on UI/UX Design, Print Design, and Web Design

More by FARUK AHMED

View profile
    • Like