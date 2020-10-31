Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Agiliti3 Logo and Brand Identity Design

Agiliti3 Logo and Brand Identity Design logodesign design agency design studio logotype minimalist ramescreative agiliti3 pattern design businesscard brand and identity logo designer logo designs logo branding
This project is about updating Agiliti3 brand today. The Company need modernization when we switch from medical devices to companies directly to consumers. What is interesting is the logo that expresses movement / freedom. The logo is currently installed. It feels dated. Also attach a few examples of the style of illustration as an example where we move from the perspective / appearance. to consider incorporating a nodding texture to the carbon fiber composition of our product, which is a real differentiator, in addition to our 3-curved support.

Let me know what do you think about this? Any feedback is welcome!

