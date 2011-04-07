Jeremy Girard

Doggie Club

Doggie Club website
The final shot I will post of a fun new site redesign I am doing for a company that provides a variety of services to dogs and their owners. This is the top left of the design, showing the logo, the start of the nav and the billboard/main message area, as well as some of the texture I am using for the background of the "dead" space to either side of the design.

Posted on Apr 7, 2011
