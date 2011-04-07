Jeremy Girard

Woof

Part of a fun new site redesign I am doing for a company that provides a variety of services to dogs and their owners. This is a piece of the main billboard area of the site, as well as the navigation and the very top of the design.

Posted on Apr 7, 2011
