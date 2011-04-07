Jeremy Girard

Astros Seal Of Approval

Astros Seal Of Approval website green footer illustration
Part of a fun new site redesign I am doing for a company that provides a variety of services to dogs and their owners. This is a piece of footer, along with "Astro's seal of approval" (the owner's dog's name is Astro)

Posted on Apr 7, 2011
