Patternify

I'm happy to introduce a small side project I've been working on:

http://www.patternify.com/

It's a very simple interface for drawing patterns and exporting them as PNG or base64 code. You can embed the base64 code straight away in your CSS, which means you don't even need an image file!

Share your masterpieces in this thread!

Posted on Apr 7, 2011
