Express yourself - Illustration System

A few months ago I developed this in-house project called Express Yourself, a web illustration system. Team members can quickly generate nice and simple illustrations for their designs, presentations, and developments. Let's have a sneak peek.

This system is made out of 07 basic components.

Body - Cloth and Hand movements

Head - Hair, and Head

Face - Facial expression

Beard - Different beard styles

Accessories - Spectacles, Mask, etc

Background - Context

Bubble - Thought or Expression

Special Thanks to Pablo Stanley for his initiation and we love your work as always. And also to Figma for making one hell of a design tool. 🔥