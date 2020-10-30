Express yourself - Illustration System

Malan Alankara

A few months ago I developed this in-house project called Express Yourself, a web illustration system. Team members can quickly generate nice and simple illustrations for their designs, presentations, and developments. Let's have a sneak peek.

This system is made out of 07 basic components.

Body - Cloth and Hand movements
Head - Hair, and Head
Face - Facial expression
Beard - Different beard styles
Accessories - Spectacles, Mask, etc
Background - Context
Bubble - Thought or Expression

Special Thanks to Pablo Stanley for his initiation and we love your work as always. And also to Figma for making one hell of a design tool. 🔥

Oct 30, 2020
