Future Junction Co JP Landing Page | Cyberpunk Neon Themed

landing page ui landing page design landingpage green black neon cyberpunk uiux minimal clickcollect uidesign webdesign 2020 clean
Hello,
This is a website redesign of
https://futurejunction.co.jp/
Future Junction Co JP is a Japanese IT Support Farm That based in Miyazaki.
From their Logo Identity to the Website, I had the honor to perform as an Art director along with the UI/UX Designer.
Rebound of
Future Junction Co JP Logo
By Fazlul Azim Khan
