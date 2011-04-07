Lydia Nichols

watermelon chicken pie

watermelon chicken pie watermelon chicken pie illustration drawing
In progress. Playing around with some sketches for a wedding invitation I'm working on. Just trying new things!

Posted on Apr 7, 2011
