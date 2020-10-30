Tom Owen

Power Cubed - Logo design

Power Cubed - Logo design
Three "tech head" experts were looking for a logo to help identify their enterprise training company. The challenge was that it had to be logical in their minds, so simplicity was essential. A secondary mark (may have been unintentionally inspired by Terminator, T2 logo) was created for additional branding opportunities.

