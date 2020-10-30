Rames Creative Design

Highland Sports Complex Logo Design

Highland Sports Complex will be the multi-sport complex in beautiful Wheeling, West Virginia, USA.
With premium sports facility, the audience is travel sports and sports tourism, the area is premium retail and local sports teams include the Pittsburg Steelers and Pittsburg Penguins and there is some noted loyalty to those colours.

With those brief Rames Creative know what the clients need that The logo should be a good, simple icon and a strong word mark.

Let me know what do you think about this? Any feedback is welcome!

