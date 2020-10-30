Highland Sports Complex Logo Design

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Highland Sports Complex will be the multi-sport complex in beautiful Wheeling, West Virginia, USA.
With premium sports facility, the audience is travel sports and sports tourism, the area is premium retail and local sports teams include the Pittsburg Steelers and Pittsburg Penguins and there is some noted loyalty to those colours.
With those brief Rames Creative know what the clients need that The logo should be a good, simple icon and a strong word mark.
Let me know what do you think about this? Any feedback is welcome!
Wanna work with us? You can direct messages here :
Email ramescreative@gmail.com
Chat WhatsApp
Other Portfolio Links