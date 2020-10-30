swing logo/Fashion logo

S Letter- Shopping Logo

For the first time, I tried to make an S Latter Modern logo.

Concept: Cart Bag Handles+S

Company: Female Shop

If you need logo, you can contact me, I will try my best to get the job done.

📩 hasan.mahmud5995@gmail.com

Follow me on Others Site

Instagram

Behance

Pinterest

Linkedin

Related Keywords :

#logo #logodesign #logos #logotype #logodesigner #logoinspirations #logodesigns #logoinspiration #logotipo #logonew #logoplace #logomaker #logomark #logodesinger #logosai #logoroom #logomarca #logoolshop #logomurah #logodaily #logogrid #logoart #logoawesome #logolove #logoinspire #logobrand #logoprocess #logopassion #logotipos #logoconcept