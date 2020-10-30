🎟️ Designers, last chance! Join Pablo Stanley for an interactive two-part Webflow crash course on 6/30 + 7/7. Don’t miss out! 🎟️
Out of nothing, the country’s finest energy experts get an electrifying rebrand as Energony. Established in 1956, the company has built up and maintained Georgia’s energy infrastructure, now exporting local expertise all over the world. New Visual identity combines utilitarian aesthetics with the main lettermark which doubles as English and Georgian E when flipped.
