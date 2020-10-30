Gio Vasadze
Holy Motors

Energony

Gio Vasadze
Holy Motors
Gio Vasadze for Holy Motors
Energony
Energony vasadze techlogo energy blue star vector typography design icon logo branding
Energony vasadze techlogo energy blue star vector typography design icon logo branding
Energony vasadze techlogo energy blue star vector typography design icon logo branding
  1. Comp.gif
  2. 1.png
  3. 2.png
  4. 3.png

Out of nothing, the country’s finest energy experts get an electrifying rebrand as Energony. Established in 1956, the company has built up and maintained Georgia’s energy infrastructure, now exporting local expertise all over the world. New Visual identity combines utilitarian aesthetics with the main lettermark which doubles as English and Georgian E when flipped.

Posted on Oct 30, 2020
Holy Motors
Holy Motors
